Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Short Interest Update

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the December 31st total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 7.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock opened at $89.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.53. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $73.76 and a 1-year high of $97.57.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $43.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.93 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 30.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.81%.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

