Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Camtek were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Camtek by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Camtek by 8.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Camtek by 18.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Camtek by 8.6% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Camtek by 20.3% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 9,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT opened at $36.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.56. Camtek Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $49.60.

CAMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

