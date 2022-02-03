Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target to C$6.00

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.75 to C$6.00 in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Real Matters from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Securities cut their price target on Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Real Matters from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Cormark lowered their price objective on Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, downgraded Real Matters from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$9.48.

Get Real Matters alerts:

Shares of REAL stock opened at C$6.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$489.07 million and a P/E ratio of 12.79. Real Matters has a fifty-two week low of C$5.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.