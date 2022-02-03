Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Price Target to $30.00

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $28.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DGII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, boosted their price objective on Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

Shares of NASDAQ DGII traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.62. 218,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,068. The firm has a market cap of $709.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.51. Digi International has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $25.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.65.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $84.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Digi International will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 5,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $119,342.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $957,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGII. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Digi International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,732,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Digi International by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,995,000 after buying an additional 69,193 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Digi International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Digi International by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after buying an additional 43,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Digi International by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 20,476 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Digi International

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products and Services, and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

