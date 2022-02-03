Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Quixant (LON:QXT)

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Quixant (LON:QXT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 240 ($3.23) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON:QXT opened at GBX 157 ($2.11) on Monday. Quixant has a 52-week low of GBX 110 ($1.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 195 ($2.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £104.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 164.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 171.82.

Quixant Company Profile

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of gaming platforms and display solutions for the gaming and slot machine industry. The company designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming displays, such as floating and standard gaming monitors, and button decks.

