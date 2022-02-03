Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Hold Rating for IDOX (LON:IDOX)

IDOX (LON:IDOX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 78 ($1.05) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.47% from the company’s current price.

Separately, restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($1.01) price target on shares of IDOX in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDOX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 78.75 ($1.06).

Shares of LON IDOX opened at GBX 66.40 ($0.89) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. IDOX has a 52-week low of GBX 50 ($0.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 81.92 ($1.10). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 67.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 69.93. The stock has a market cap of £296.13 million and a P/E ratio of 31.62.

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations. The company operates through three segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, and Content. It offers tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes, and workflow, as well as connects directly with the citizens through the Web; elections management solutions; and decision support content, which include grants and planning policy information, as well as corporate compliance services.

