Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys New Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,149 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DB. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $448,501,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,415,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,831 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,510,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $856,876,000 after acquiring an additional 969,980 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 800.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 895,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,675,000 after acquiring an additional 796,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,915,000.

DB has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($14.61) to €14.00 ($15.73) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.20 ($13.71) target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.74.

DB opened at $14.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.79. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $15.34.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

