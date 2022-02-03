Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.30, Fidelity Earnings reports. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 8.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CPLP traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $16.31. 4,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,978. Capital Product Partners has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.97. The company has a market cap of $309.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Capital Product Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 3.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 19.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 83,262 shares in the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPLP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Capital Product Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

