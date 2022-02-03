Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.50. 3,223,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,036,126. Capri has a 52 week low of $43.46 and a 52 week high of $70.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.69. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.49.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $13,165,636.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $50,417.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 571,644 shares of company stock valued at $37,501,400. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Capri stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on CPRI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.53.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

