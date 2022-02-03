Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.11.

Shares of CPRI traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.69. The stock had a trading volume of 110,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,715. Capri has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $70.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.49.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.53. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Capri will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $50,417.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 368,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $24,285,346.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 571,644 shares of company stock valued at $37,501,400 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 239.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after buying an additional 70,713 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,483,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 93.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 262,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,028,000 after buying an additional 126,709 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 14.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the third quarter worth $9,615,000. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

