Capri (NYSE:CPRI) PT Raised to $93.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price objective boosted by analysts at MKM Partners from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 44.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.53.

Capri stock traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,222,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,100. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.49. Capri has a 52 week low of $43.46 and a 52 week high of $70.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.69.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Capri will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 368,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $24,285,346.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $50,417.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 571,644 shares of company stock worth $37,501,400. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Capri by 239.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 70,713 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Capri by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Capri by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 262,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,028,000 after acquiring an additional 126,709 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capri by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Capri during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

