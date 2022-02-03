Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,651 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 19,353 shares.The stock last traded at $9.82 and had previously closed at $9.77.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $379,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 29.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $662,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $5,167,000. 64.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

