Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.89.

CCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

NYSE CCL traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $20.50. 1,165,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,233,938. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 49.03% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 25,219 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 844,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,257,000 after purchasing an additional 71,306 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,225,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 115,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190 shares in the last quarter. 52.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

