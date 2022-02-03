Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 13.07% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CRS stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.52. 621,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,549. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Carpenter Technology has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently -19.56%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,423,000 after buying an additional 177,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

