Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on CARS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cars.com from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.25.
NYSE CARS opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. Cars.com has a one year low of $10.73 and a one year high of $19.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76 and a beta of 2.08.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARS. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cars.com during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Cars.com by 56.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cars.com in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Cars.com by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Cars.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.
About Cars.com
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
