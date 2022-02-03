Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CARS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cars.com from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.25.

NYSE CARS opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. Cars.com has a one year low of $10.73 and a one year high of $19.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76 and a beta of 2.08.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Cars.com had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $156.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cars.com will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARS. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cars.com during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Cars.com by 56.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cars.com in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Cars.com by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Cars.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

