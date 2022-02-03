Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Trading Down 7.4%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)’s share price was down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $144.87 and last traded at $146.71. Approximately 67,022 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,060,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.40.

CVNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Carvana from $300.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.74.

The company has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.15 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $212.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The business’s revenue was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total transaction of $2,938,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 7,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.93, for a total value of $2,067,209.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,447 shares of company stock valued at $5,121,155. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 98,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,849,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 244,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,575,000 after acquiring an additional 38,015 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 868.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 28,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 13,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

