Castle Price Up 74.6% Over Last 7 Days (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 31.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Castle has a market cap of $19,689.98 and approximately $1.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Castle has traded up 74.6% against the US dollar. One Castle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.00 or 0.00253501 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00013667 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00010220 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001066 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00017085 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Castle Profile

Castle is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

