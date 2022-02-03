Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $103.93, but opened at $108.25. Catalent shares last traded at $108.70, with a volume of 45,031 shares traded.

The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTLT. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.33.

In other news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $240,381.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $387,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,010,049 shares of company stock valued at $389,092,962. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Catalent in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.00.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

