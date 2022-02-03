Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.89 Per Share

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – DA Davidson upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $3.89 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.68.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $175.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $46.47 on Wednesday. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $46.96. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.97.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 780.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.79%.

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

