CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.85-2.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.785-1.815 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.59 and a 200 day moving average of $42.88. CDK Global has a twelve month low of $38.53 and a twelve month high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.05 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 61.80% and a return on equity of 119.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CDK Global will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.02%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDK Global from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CDK Global stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,710,256 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 505,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.42% of CDK Global worth $84,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

