Cebu Air (OTCMKTS:CEBUY) Trading Up 0.2%

Cebu Air, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEBUY)’s stock price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.17 and last traded at $4.17. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.31.

About Cebu Air (OTCMKTS:CEBUY)

Cebu Air, Inc provides air cargo services. It operates as a carrier in the Philippine air transportation industry, which engages in transportation of passengers, mail, merchandise and freight. The company has distribution channels which includes Internet; direct sales through booking; sales offices; call centers and government/corporate client accounts; and third-party sales outlets.

