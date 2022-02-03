CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Short Interest Up 49.7% in January

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,080,000 shares, an increase of 49.7% from the December 31st total of 10,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CEMIG stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CEMIG alerts:

Shares of CEMIG stock opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. CEMIG has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $2.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.41.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.