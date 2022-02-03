Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 125 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 10.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.8% during the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CRWD stock opened at $177.04 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.02 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of -188.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.20 and its 200-day moving average is $238.30.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total transaction of $14,117,018.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.25, for a total transaction of $1,416,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,785 shares of company stock worth $32,067,305. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRWD. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.07.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.