Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,987 Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Motco boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $69.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $72.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.89%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.82%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

