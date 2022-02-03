Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IRM. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,457,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,633,000 after acquiring an additional 841,781 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,330,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,496,000 after buying an additional 231,564 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,877,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,409,000 after purchasing an additional 54,089 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Iron Mountain by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,266,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,545,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 1.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,306,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,933,000 after purchasing an additional 39,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

IRM stock opened at $46.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.86. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $31.46 and a twelve month high of $53.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.36.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $1,688,097.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 31,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $1,661,703.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,222 shares of company stock worth $4,623,836. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

