Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 2,226 Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMEOV. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Vimeo by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vimeo by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vimeo by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Vimeo by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period.

OTCMKTS VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Thursday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.08.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

