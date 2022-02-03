Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.71 EPS

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.71, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $66.38 on Thursday. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $86.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.43 and a 200 day moving average of $69.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is currently 4.80%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCS. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Century Communities stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 61.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,646 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,772 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.13% of Century Communities worth $25,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

