Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (OTC:CISO) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corp. (OTC:CISO)’s share price was down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.06 and last traded at $4.12. Approximately 37,040 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 543,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

About Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (OTC:CISO)

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corp. is a managed cybersecurity and compliance company. Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corp. is based in SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.

