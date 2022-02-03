CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Shares Down 3.5%

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)’s share price fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.11 and last traded at $36.36. 3,492 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 114,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $859.23 million, a P/E ratio of -287.69, a P/E/G ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.04.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 9,338 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $429,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 8,409 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $417,759.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEVA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of CEVA by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in CEVA during the third quarter worth $41,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 33,233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEVA in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of CEVA in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

