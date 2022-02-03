CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Short Interest Down 17.3% in January

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the December 31st total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS CGGYY opened at $0.91 on Thursday. CGG has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.57. The stock has a market cap of $647.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Separately, Societe Generale cut CGG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

CGG is an integrated geosciences company, which provides geological geophysical and reservoir capabilities to its broad base of customers primarily from the global oil and gas industry. It manufactures geophysical equipment, as a provider of marine, land and airborne data acquisition services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Contractual Data Acquisition, Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir, Equipment, and Non-Operated Resources.

