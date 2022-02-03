CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target Raised to C$135.00 at CIBC

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$130.00 target price on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a C$109.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CGI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$128.30.

Get CGI alerts:

GIB.A traded down C$2.60 on Thursday, hitting C$109.70. 232,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,332. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.47, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.05. CGI has a 12 month low of C$93.88 and a 12 month high of C$116.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$108.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$110.97.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.