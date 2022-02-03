Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International reduced its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 21.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,931,000 after acquiring an additional 17,138 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 32.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 61.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 2.7% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $740.00 to $680.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $758.38.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHTR opened at $600.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $624.50 and its 200-day moving average is $699.87. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $549.59 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The firm has a market cap of $107.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

