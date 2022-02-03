Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.95

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.95 and last traded at $49.24, with a volume of 351270 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.61.

CQP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 274.31%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Cheniere Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 136.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 96.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CQP. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 9.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 96,041 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,353 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 7.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,336 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 15.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,250,789 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,397,000 after buying an additional 167,212 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 208.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 218,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after buying an additional 147,319 shares during the last quarter. 46.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

