Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Acquired by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,573,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,109,743 shares during the quarter. Chindata Group accounts for 0.6% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Chindata Group worth $30,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CD. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Chindata Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Chindata Group by 13.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 16.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut Chindata Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CD traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.70. 11,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,348. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 80.51 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.28. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $27.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $114.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.21 million. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

