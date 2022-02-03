Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Shares Gap Down to $12.90

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.90, but opened at $12.60. Chinook Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.51, with a volume of 1,407 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KDNY. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $549.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.89.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.12. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,190.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Davis Jerel sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $16,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,645,000 shares of company stock worth $26,252,981 over the last 90 days. 29.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 712.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 134,625 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 64,179 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 416,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,882,000 after buying an additional 210,768 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 9,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,470,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,883,000 after buying an additional 1,063,133 shares during the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

