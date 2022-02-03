Chuan D. Vo Buys 1,000 Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Stock

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) VP Chuan D. Vo purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lordstown Motors stock opened at $2.91 on Thursday. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $31.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.36.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. On average, research analysts forecast that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RIDE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. R. F. Lafferty raised Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lordstown Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.47.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the second quarter worth $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the third quarter valued at $101,000. 47.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

