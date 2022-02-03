Chubb (NYSE:CB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Chubb (NYSE:CB) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CB opened at $207.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb has a 1-year low of $151.05 and a 1-year high of $208.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chubb stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.19.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

