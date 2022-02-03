Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Church & Dwight in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.10.

CHD opened at $103.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.44. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $104.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.30.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 30.51%.

Church & Dwight announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $226,499.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 25,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,466,268.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 869,968 shares of company stock worth $82,018,976. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,918,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,727,000 after acquiring an additional 369,226 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Church & Dwight by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,838,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,874,000 after purchasing an additional 290,534 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its position in Church & Dwight by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,022,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,374 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,525,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,744,000 after purchasing an additional 97,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Church & Dwight by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,491,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,883 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

