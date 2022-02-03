Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Receives $266.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $266.14.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $207.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.97. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $175.01 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,138,000. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

