Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Receives $266.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $266.14.
CHDN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.
NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $207.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.97. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $175.01 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 1.21.
Churchill Downs Company Profile
Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.
