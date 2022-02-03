Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $99.58 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) will announce sales of $99.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $97.32 million to $101.90 million. Chuy’s reported sales of $78.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full year sales of $397.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $395.00 million to $399.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $434.94 million, with estimates ranging from $420.00 million to $441.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.04 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.90%. Chuy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Chuy’s by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Chuy’s by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Chuy’s by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Chuy’s by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Chuy’s by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.86. The company had a trading volume of 266,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,861. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.21. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The company has a market cap of $492.28 million, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 2.04.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

