Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 6.0% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 151,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,279,000 after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CINF. Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.67.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $120.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.64. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $85.25 and a 52-week high of $127.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 855 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.