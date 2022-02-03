CinCor Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:CINC) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($5.67) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

CinCor Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:CINC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CinCor Pharma in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Ding expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.67) for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CinCor Pharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.91) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.08) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CINC. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CINC opened at $18.77 on Thursday. CinCor Pharma has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $22.67.

CinCor Pharma Company Profile

CinCor Pharma Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing its lead clinical candidate, CIN-107, for the treatment of hypertension and other cardio-renal diseases. CinCor Pharma Inc is based in BOSTON.

