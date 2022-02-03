Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.78

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH) (NASDAQ:CPHR) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.78 and traded as low as C$1.75. Cipher Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at C$1.78, with a volume of 29,700 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.05.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) (NASDAQ:CPHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.43 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. Its commercial products include Epuris (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; Ozenoxacin to treat adult and paediatric patients with impetigo; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Vaniqa, a prescription cream that reduces the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; BRINAVESS, a treatment for sinus rhythm in adults; and AGGRASTAT, an intravenous anti-platelet drug.

