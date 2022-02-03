CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CIRCOR International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.
Shares of CIR opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $546.97 million, a P/E ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.58. CIRCOR International has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $43.20.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 104,233.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 21.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the third quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in CIRCOR International by 178.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.
CIRCOR International Company Profile
CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.
