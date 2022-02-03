CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CIRCOR International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of CIR opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $546.97 million, a P/E ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.58. CIRCOR International has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $43.20.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $190.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.25 million. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 18.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 104,233.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 21.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the third quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in CIRCOR International by 178.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

