Citigroup Inc. Acquires 4,866 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 62.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.12% of Lindsay worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Lindsay by 5.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Lindsay by 266.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Lindsay by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Lindsay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Lindsay by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 11,316 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of Lindsay stock opened at $125.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.38 and its 200 day moving average is $153.87. Lindsay Co. has a 1 year low of $118.28 and a 1 year high of $179.26.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $166.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.50%.

In related news, Director Michael Nahl sold 800 shares of Lindsay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $130,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.