Citigroup Inc. Sells 10,907 Shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,907 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Tufin Software Technologies worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 801,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 6.9% during the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 146,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 37.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,376 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 66.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 41.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

TUFN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Tufin Software Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tufin Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

NYSE TUFN opened at $8.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $323.21 million, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.11. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.89 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.19% and a negative net margin of 35.16%. Tufin Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.