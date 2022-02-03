Citigroup Upgrades Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) to “Buy”

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $295.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.07.

Shares of WDAY opened at $242.85 on Tuesday. Workday has a twelve month low of $217.60 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $262.87 and a 200 day moving average of $262.72. The company has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,698.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workday will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $1,226,559.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total transaction of $887,165.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 729,652 shares of company stock worth $190,285,531. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,372,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Workday by 523.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 94,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,571,000 after purchasing an additional 79,378 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Workday by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in Workday by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

