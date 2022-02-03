CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CKX opened at $11.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 million, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.17. CKX Lands has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $19.58.

CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter. CKX Lands had a net margin of 118.62% and a return on equity of 4.98%.

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the business of owning land and mineral interests. The firm collects income through its ownership in the form of oil and gas royalties, timber sales and surface payments from its lands. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Surface and Timber. The company was founded on June 27, 1930 and is headquartered in Lake Charles, LA.

