ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.14

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.14 and traded as low as $1.19. ClearSign Technologies shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 56,984 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ClearSign Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

The company has a market cap of $38.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.14.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 15,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. 8.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLIR)

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

