Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 721 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,272 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TWTR. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 756.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Twitter in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 1,339.5% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 601.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $190,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $198,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,433 shares of company stock valued at $2,134,348. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $36.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.52. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $32.05 and a one year high of $80.75.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Twitter from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Twitter from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Twitter from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.35.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.